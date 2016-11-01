Takara claim Duban Cup

By DOROTHY MARK

THE Takara men’s and women’s rugby league teams claimed top honours in the Duban Cup finals at the Ron Albert Oval in Madang on Sunday.

In attendance to witness the finals were representatives from the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka said the Duban Cup final was the best rugby league finale he had witnessed this year.

“This is the best grand final of the seven (finals) that I’ve seen this year,” Tsaka said.

According to Tsaka, Madang MP Nixon Duban, pictured, committed K200,000 to support PNGRFL set up a bigger rugby league stadium for the province.

Tsaka was accompanied by Hunters and Kumuls coach Michael Marum, and former Kumul’s captain Paul Aiton.

Marum said he would be announcing Madang players identified from yesterday’s match to participate in training camps with national clubs.

Takara premier men’s beat Knights 8-0, while their women’s side put down the Bulldogs 4-0.

Royals beat Knights to claim the Under-20 men’s crown.

Duban funded the finals with K43,000. Takara men’s were awarded the Duban Cup and K10,000.

Men’s runners-up Knights were awarded K5000.

The Takara women’s team were presented K5000 for their match-winning performance, while runners-up Bulldogs got K2500.

The U20 division winner Royals received K5000 while runners-up Knights received K2500.

Duban said he would support rugby league in Madang as long as he remained an MP.

He said his aim was to encourage youths’ participation in the sports and discourage involvement in criminal activities, while providing an opportunity for players to be scouted.

