Take action against stalkers

IT is time we take affirmative action against stalkers.

Stalking is unwanted or obsessive attention by an individual or group towards another person.

Stalking behaviours are related to harassment and intimidation and may include following the victim in person or monitoring them.

Wanton online chats like suggestive Facebook posts and chats, inferring WhatsApp messages, and ongoing phone calls are forms of stalking.

The term stalking is used with some differing definitions in psychiatry and borders on psychological disorder.

In some legal jurisdictions, like in the United States, it is a criminal offence but in Papua New Guinea our laws are still developing and people easily get away with it.

Stalking does more harm in our community and is quietly breaking apart families and marriages, relationships, study habits and even affects work.

We have many of these cases in PNG where our women fall victim to and suffer in silence to this sickening behaviour.

We need to have a common voice to raise awareness and attract support from cross-sector, stakeholders and vigilant people to sensitise the issue.

Going forward we have formed a discussion forum/group on Facebook called Affirmative Action against Stalkers.

Here we encourage open discussion from people to share experiences and report cases so we can take affirmative action.

Come join Affirmative Action against Stalkers and have fun exposing and bringing to justice these vain, selfish and sick-in-the head losers.

David Lepi

Port Moresby

