Take ownership of projects: Pruaitch

OPPOSITION Leader and Aitape-Lumi MP Patrick Pruaitch has urged the people to take ownership of projects provided by the Government.

Pruaitch who retained his seat for the third term opened the K2 million Aitape town market recently.

The market will be managed by the Aitape Urban LLG. It was built by local contractor Awareh Limited for K2 million.

Pruaitch also told the people that despite being in the Opposition, he was ready to serve the people.

“Servicing the people is of paramount importance whether you are in government or opposition,” Pruaitch said.

He called for the support of all leaders to work together to deliver services to the people of Aitape-Lumi.

