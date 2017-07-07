Take responsibility of your life

OUR country is full of people who always find means and ways to hang their excuses.

The reason is simple.

If all of us take full responsibility of our own life, our education, our business, and all our acts, we will all be ultra- successful.

Life is really challenging. And whether we like it or not, we are where we are today depending on our past choices.

For instance, of I don’t do well academically, I don’t have to blame the teachers, or my parents, friends or even the environment as we as individuals are always in charge of our own lives.

As the saying goes, it is not the problem that is the problem, it is how we react to the problem that is the problem.

This is my advice to all the grade eights, 10s and 12s all across the country, never give up where you are now.

When I was in Kerevat National High School, I was the very last student in most of my subjects. But that did not deter me coming to Divine Word University.

All because I saw the future as more important than the past.

You cannot change your past but you can surely change your future by what you do today.

Take full responsibility of your life and study your way out in your educational endeavor.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

