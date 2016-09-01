Take tough action against Hagen Eagles

I MAKE reference to the violence that happened last Saturday during the Digicel Cup semi-final match between the Rabaul Gurias and the Hagen Eagles.

From my observation, the violence was instigated by the players and officials which then prompted the Eagles supporters to attack the match officials, police officers, and the Gurias official and players.

Towards the dying stages of the match, the Eagles players knew very well that they had lost the match and so started applying dirty playing tactics.

Around the 78 minute, the Eagles captain and his players threw punches at one of the Gurias players in the process of tackling him.

But this illegal tackle went unnoticed .

Then in the ensuing play, one of the Eagles players wanted to push a Gurias player player as he was slowly trying to get up to play the ball and then another attempted to kick him which resulted in pushing and shoving between the players.

This prompted the referee to penalise the Eagles players but play did not continue due to the Eagles arguing with the referee. The referee then stopped the game as the touch judges were assaulted.

As this was unfolding, the live footage clearly showed the Eagles supporters reacting angrily at the match officials and Gurias’ players.

Eventually the game ended and then the Eagles’ official started assaulting the game officials and was joined by the Eagles supporters.

It’s a poor excuse to say that the violence was instigated by only one person, who was the Eagles’ team official. The Eagles coach and other team official should also be blamed as they did not stop their official from assaulting the match officials.

This provides good grounds for the PNGNRL to take strong disciplinary action against the Eagles team officials and players.

Henry Isnan

Port Moresby

