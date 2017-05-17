Taking precautions on oil spills

A LEAK from a subsea hose at the Kanuri terminal facility saw oil products spill into the Port Moresby harbour area last month.

The hose, connected to the pipeline which feeds the Kanudi terminal facility, had a 30cm split that allowed about 2000 litres of oil held in the pipeline to leak.

The pipeline feeds the Kanudi power station and was not being used for any delivery operation at the time of the incident.

A few days later, Government agencies comprising the Conservation Environment Protection Authority (Cepa), National Maritime Safety Authority, Department of Labour and PNG Ports Corporation said an investigation would be carried out to identify its cause, possible cost and compensation.

Although not involved, Puma Energy as the product supplier, deployed its emergency response team to contain and manage the product to the waterway.

Puma deployed people and resources to clean up the residual impact on the areas of the shore that had been impacted – Tatana, Pari, Kilakila and Taurama.

Puma reported that the spill was contained and much of the product had been extracted from the water with only a small amount reaching land.

Puma claims the product is lighter than water, fish do not eat it and it’s not about contamination of water.

Regardless of the magnitude of the accident, oil spills can have disastrous consequences for society economically, environmentally and socially.

Spilled oil poses serious threats to fresh water and marine environments, affecting surface resources and a wide range of subsurface species that are linked in a complex food chain that includes human food resources.

In some countries, oil spill accidents have initiated intense media attention and political uproar, bringing many together in a political struggle concerning government response to oil spills and what actions can best prevent them from happening.

Fishermen from one of the villages that reported the oil sighting at Pari along the Port Moresby coastline did not catch anything because the sea had turned murky making it difficult to the see fish.

They were covered in think black oil which looked like tar.

A group of specialist then went to Pari to assess the spill told the locals that they may not fish for a month or so.

Villagers at Pari are also engaged in a project of growing coral in the area.

The villages need to be convinced that the oil did not damage anything or will not be having any long-term impact on then natural resources and livelihood on their environment.

The government investigating team has to produce its report soon.

Knowing what usually happens with government investigation, most times it hits a brick wall and gradually gets swept under the carpet.

While Cepa worked with Puma to address the spill which were in relation to regulatory compliance under the Environment Act 2000, the villages need to engage a consultant who can do an independent audit of the spill to determine the severity of the spill on the environment.

They may use this report to sue Puma for any damage caused to the environment.

Someone needs to show them the way forward.

Puma, as an international company, has conducted its own investigation of this incident and its report will probably be based on their commitment to comply with regulatory requirements.

The community must also have its own report put together by a consultant and should complied

highlighting the communities concerns.

The first step to getting that independent report done must come from the government and its agencies.

Just telling or suggesting to them to engage an independent consultant is not fair.

Give them a variety of options to take and guide them along.

Any community in the future that will be affected by any form of environmental damage must know what sort of help is available, who to talk to and what the process is when affected.

And if it is true that the PNG’s Environment Act 200 is not that effective in considering the case of the local landowners when it comes to environmental damage, then it must be reviewed to ensure local landowners are fully covered.

People living along the coasts and out in the islands deserve that much.

Next time it happens, they will know what to do.

