Taking time off city life for a day at the beach

By Christopher YOWAT

AFTER a long school term school children get a chance to spend the day at Boera beach along the beautiful Motuan coastline.

Anticipation was high the evening before as food was prepared, children looking for their change of clothes.

The children were too excited to sleep. They talked and laughed well into the night wishing for the night to end quickly.

Before midnight, the mumu was already prepared and placed on the hot stones to cook. When that was done, the whole family went to bed.

The next day, we woke up to the sweet aroma of the mumu in the cold misty Saturday morning.

While all the children were still in bed, the parents and elders woke up early and removed the mumu from the stones.

Once the foods were all packed and ready, the children were kindly asked to wake up and prepare before the driver arrived.

As soon as the transport arrived all the children walked into the bus and occupied seats of their choice while the parents and the older kids carried the food to the bus.

When all were comfortably seated, the driver drove off, while the beautiful central music of the famous Metere crew band filled the air.

We were already enjoying the unforgettable journey to Boera village.

Along the way, the children took photos of the beautiful scenery, of rolling hills and grass land, a child waving at the side of the road and women balancing dishes of fish on their heads.

As we were driving downhill into the village, we could see one, two, three canoes in the horizon – villagers fishing or maybe children having a splash in the cool sea water.

We were directed by our mum’s colleague to a beautiful spot along the beach.

As we filed out of the bus, we could feel the cool sea breeze. It brought back fond memories of our island home, Manus.

While the adults settled in, set tables, chairs and lit fire for the barbecue, the children headed for the beach and the cool sea water.

In the midst of all the music and laughter, you could a shout of delight as children splashed in the water, collected sea shells, took photos and built sand castles.

The most interesting and unforgettable part of the day was when the skipper of a boat took us for a ride to see were the LNG gas plant was located. We couldn’t go close because of the tight security. But it was worth it.

When we came back from the short boat trip, all family members were called up to enjoy the mumu and barbecue.

We ate and listened to music from all parts of Papua New Guinea and danced to every beat.

It was an enjoyable day for the children.

The sun sunk slowly over the Motuan coastline as the children reluctantly left the beach and water and headed for the bus for the return journey home.

As the bus took off, children dozed off one by one and not long after, no noise could be heard.

