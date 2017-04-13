Takubar to host nationals

By HENRY MORABANG

TAKUBAR Sports Complex in Kokopo, East New Britain, will come alive when the 42nd Fastpitch National Softball titles get underway tomorrow.

PNG Softball Federation president Ralph Tarasomo said the federation was expecting a full house and he urged softball fans in ENB to embrace the homecoming of their favourite sport.

Defending champions and the Port Moresby’s second men’s team, Meros, will be out to defend the crown.

The young Port Moresby outfit will face stiff opposition from their seniors, NCD Melonas, Lae, Madang and darkhorses Buluminski.

Meros will be led by Tony Karani, Mark ToMangana, Eddie Simba, Aiden Kipma, Chris Paak and Gabby Pamel while for Melonas it will be big guns Dick Bart Jr, Colin Mangot, Danny Tovia, Isikel Tovia, Consie Bais, Ansolom Bunbun and Micah Zale.

Tarasomo anticipated that there will be no love lost between the two Port Moresby teams, with a lot of fireworks expected to be drawn over the four-day competition.

In the women’s competition, Port Moresby Gold will be out to defend their title while nothing must be taken away from hosts East New Britain Softball League and Lae.

Tournament director Peter Chalapan said all the games would be played at Takubar.

The hosts will be East New Britain Softball League, through the organising committee, chaired by Cleopas Warpit and his assistant Markis Vonono.

Participating centres: Port Moresby, ENBSL, Kokopo, Pomio, Gazelle, Rabaul, Lae, Madang, Mt Hagen, Buluminski, Kavieng, Wewak, Kimbe, AROB, Goroka.

