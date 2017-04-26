Takubar Sport Complex gets K1.5m injection

THE Takubar Sports Complex in Kokopo will see significant development after East New Britain Governor and Kokopo MP Ereman Tobaining Jr announced his government’s support of K1.5 million earlier in the month during the opening of the National Softball Championships.

“Softball is a family sport and must be supported and my government, with support from the three open members, including Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion, will develop the infrastructure,” Tobaining said.

“Kokopo since 2014 was named the tourism hub of the New Guinea Islands but today I want to announce that I will make it the softball hub of PNG,” he said.

“Under the ENB Sports Development Association, the Kokopo City Cup will be contested by softball teams in ENB over the Queen’s Birthday weekend, with a cash prize of K60,000.”

PNG Softball Federation president Ralph Tarasomo called on the National Government to seriously look at supporting sports like softball, which had over 3000 players around the country.

“We have no direct support from the State but we still host our national titles every year,” Tarasomo said.

“I thank Tobaining for his support and I believe the softball will flourish again in the province and reclaim the number one spot it has enjoyed in the past.”

