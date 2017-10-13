Talent can’t beat hard work

You have to keep believing in yourself.

I always tell students that I speak to or that I write to that talent will never beat hard work.

Please people of Papua New Guinea, don’t ever forget that you will never achieve something big within your comfort zones.

If you are someone who is sleeping well, eating well or doing something without much effort, then you should ask yourself if you will be successful.

If you are in a secondary school or university, let me tell you this: Everyone will still graduate. Everyone will receive their certificates or degree papers. But the question is, are you going to finish strong or finish weak?

Our country is lacking in human resources and this is a sad truth. Even many of our university graduates cannot meet the world-class standard we need.

I understand the fact that we are still developing but that should not be the reason why we should not give our very best.

Please students, understand the fact that you are the ones this country needs.

With that, I wish all the students who are sitting for examinations the best as you strive for excellence. Nothing will stop you if you don’t give up.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

