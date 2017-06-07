Talent ID education underway

High Performance Sport PNG is excited about hosting talent identification education sessions, engaging students from 13 secondary schools in Port Moresb, talent identification coordinator Cornelius Papau says.

The talent ID education session plan covers all four terms of the school year. The session for the second term started on Monday and will conclude on June 29 at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

Term two sessions will be exciting with facilitators from various organisations including World Vision PNG, The Voice Incorporated, Australian Federal Police, PNG Sports Foundation, Sustainable Coastline PNG, Equal Playing Field and the United Nations.

Papau said these organisations would be engaging secondary school athletes on various issues that they promote and how sport could address those issues.

Papau said since the talent identification programme started last November, it attracted about 1000 students.

“We have identified a lot of students for our high performance talent identification programme where they come in and attend sessions with us and we work closely with them by monitoring not only having them engaged in playing sports but in educational sessions.”

Papau said issues discussed by these organisations would not only come in handy when these athletes were playing sport but also in their lives.

Issues to be discussed in the term two sessions include water, sanitation and hygiene, leadership, family sexual violence, child protection and development, environment, rules of the game, sustainable development goals, community policing and respect.

