Talent ID to include coaches

PAPUA New Guinea High Performance Sports director Aaron Alsop says the Government’s continuous investment in coach development and education is vital.

He said the progression of this critical area had seen positive change in sport especially from a high performance perspective, and for the country to maintain its form in the region.

“We’re excited to continue to find the next talented athletes and coaches to be able to consider ways to best support their development and optimise their talent,” Alsop said

“It’s more than just identifying them, it’s about optimising their talent and we’re not just looking at athletes as coaches also have a development pathway.”

In relation to talent indentification, Alsop said they were in discussions with the PNG Sports Foundation for the HPSPNG to conduct a talent ID programme at the PNG Games in March.

