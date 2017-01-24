Talent show act disgusting

ALLOW me to express my disgust at the TVWan Show ‘Yu Em Khax’.

During the last show, there was a comedian known as Kumul Man, who told very sick jokes about domestic violence, sex and incest.

Even the judges applauded the act and no one raised concerns about the content.

It is not a late night show for adults.

This is a prime time TV show aired when families watch.

It is classified General Viewing for all, not PGR or AO.

What was worse, there were kids in the actual audience during its prerecording at the Port Moresby Arts Theatre.

The show producers and directors should be more cautious and responsible.

Get real talent and showcase them, not individuals who promote stupid things like dirty jokes.

Be more responsible TVWan.

Not so Khax, Via email

