Talita plans for career after sports

By JACK AMI

THERE is life after sports — rugby league in this case — and 20-year-old Enga lass Serah Talita has quit after four seasons of running the oval ball in Port Moresby.

The young woman from Yalis village, Enga, is going back to study accounting at a private institution in Port Moresby next year.

“This is a decision made for my future as life after sports may be difficult if I lack proper qualifications from a recognised institution for future employment opportunities.

“All athletes should take life after sports seriously and plan while they are in the prime of their youth.

“With this in mind, I now lay off playing rugby league to focus on studies crucial to employment.

“My dad (Sandy Talita) put me on the right path, even if I didn’t agree at first,” Talita said. “He did not know about my involvement in rugby league but only found out when I represented Southern Zone and he was forced to help me pay my levy fee and I thanked him for that kindness.

“Playing rugby league for me was to keep fit and healthy but at the same time establish friendships and relationships with other people.

“I started my league career with Butterflies in 2012 and departed in 2013 for Paga Panthers in 2014 to team up with my brother Stanford, who plays in the A grade.”

In 2014, Talita was selected for Southern Zone to play in the National Zone Championships in Lae.

Southern won the major title.

“I was selected because I’m a utility forward and regardless of my size, weight and height, my performance speaks for itself.

“This season wasn’t good for me and Stanford. We both lost our grand finals against Royals (24-16) in my division and he lost 7-6 to the Flies. But that’s how sports is; there has to be one winner and one loser; the best team wins on the day.”

