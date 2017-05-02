Talks on cooperation for better service

COOPERATION to strengthen the Bougainville police service is the primary concern of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki is in Bougainville for discussions as part of the ABG-New Zealand Community Policing Project and also to launch the election operations by Bougainville police.

Baki met with ABG President John Momis to discuss important law and order issues on Bougainville.

Momis raised the issue of police visibility as a deterrent to crime and ways to further empower the police service.

Momis also raised the matter of infrastructural development where the ABG has allocated K2 million for additional police housing but the issue was the capacity to manage construction projects. He welcomed Baki’s input in the matter.

Momi was pleased about Baki’s initiative to enhance RPNGC training capacity at the regional level including the possibility of establishing a dedicated police training facility in Buka.

