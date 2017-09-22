Talks on how to have health authority underway

By PISAI GUMAR

OFFICIALS in Morobe are discussing how to integrate the national and provincial health systems into a single authority.

Provincial health advisor Micah Yawing said it was also crucial to understand the existing management structures of the Angau Memorial Hospital, a level six hospital under the Health Department and the primary health care system in the province that manages services in the nine districts.

Yawing was responding to Governor Ginson Saonu who highlighted the need for a provincial health authority after the swearing-in of provincial health minister Ross Seymour and deputy governor Waka Daimon on Tuesday.

Seymour is the MP for Huon Gulf and Daimon is the president of Watut LLG in Bulolo district.

Minister for Health and HIV/Aids Sir Puka Temu in his recent visit to Angau Memorial Hospital, emphasised the need for Morobe to establish a PHA to oversee the management of health programmes and activities in province.

Governor Ginson Saonu said health and education were the two crucial agencies that encouraged government presence by instilling confidence to people in remote areas despite the non-existence of other basic services.

“Thus Morobe needs a PHA to ensure effective health services,” Saonu said.

Yawing said that the discussions were in progress with acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou, deputy administrator social services Robin Bazinuc, Saonu, Angau Memorial Hospital board members and chief executive officer Christopher Kernyherze.

Yawing said a PHA in Morobe was the way forward as the authority would oversee functions of the Angau Memorial Hospital, the district hospitals and aid posts.

“We are currently discussing and seeking technical advice on how to set up a proper structural foundation on which the PHA can flourish to function effectively in managing health services delivery,” he said.

