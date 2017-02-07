Talks underway for new prison

THE Correctional Services (CS) is planning to build another prison in Morobe to ease the current overcrowding faced at the Buimo Prison in Lae, CS Commissioner Michael Waipo says.

Waipo said it was a long-term plan for the CS to remove the burden from Buimo, which was keeping prisoners beyond its holding capacity.

The Buimo Prison had for the last two years experienced mass breakouts by prisoners because warders struggled to deal with overcrowding prison compounds and large numbers of inmate movements.

Waipo said CS was planning to construct another prison at the mining township of Bulolo so that some prisoners from Buimo would be transferred and kept there.

“Buimo prison has a holding capacity of about 400 prisoners at anyone time,” Waipo said.

“At the moment, it is holding in excess of 900 prisoners.

“There is overcrowding in Buimo and this is affecting the smooth management of the prison.

“Our immediate plan is to transfer some prisoners to Barawagi (Chimbu) and Baisu (Western Highlands) prisons.

“In the long run we will build a prison facility at Bulolo so that we can transfer some of the prisoners from Buimo there to address overcrowding.”

The CS Commissioner said prisoners from Finschhafen and nearby Tewai-Siassi, who were due for release on good behaviour, will also be transferred to the rural lock up in Finschhafen so that they spend their remaining time there before their release.

