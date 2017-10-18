Taloli kicks winner for K-2 Brothers

K-2 BROTHERS skipper Junior Taloli kicked the winning field goal to see his side beat the Strickland Riders 2-1 in the Tari rugby league grand final.

The match at the Homa rugby league field was attended by more than 2000 fans last Sunday but few of them could have imagined the scoreline let along the fact that all the points came from field goals.

Taloli snapped the match-winner with less than a minute on the clock.

The overcast conditions and wet field restricted attacking play despite both sides trying hard.

The halftime score was 0-0.

Strickland got on the board first in the second half through a one-pointer.

Brothers halfback Gini Joe kept his side in the contest when he stepped past the rushing defence to slot an equalising field goal from 30-metres out.

The final was headed for a bizarre 1-1 scoreline when Taloli snatched the victory from the jaws of a stalemate.

