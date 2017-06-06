Tamaraws blast Chariots 110-89

TAMARAWS scored their first competition points while Emperado drove their way to the top spot after beating Saints in the PNG Men’s Basketball League.

Moni Plus Tamaraws had 11 players scoring as it blasted Chariots, 110-89, on Sunday at the Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

Tamaraws got a big lift from Orlando Daroya who scored 24 points and he was supported by Emmanuel Parapa (18) and Greg Travertz (15).

Returning to the court after missing two games was Mark Anthony Palisoc who contributed 15 points including three beyond the arc.

Big men Makie Montes and James Banduru had 12 and eight markers respectively.

It was Ivano Ivano’s turn to shine for the Chariots with a game high 29 points. The Goroka lad found his groove with good support from Michael Nao (17) and Elwyn Salesi (15).

Chariots managed to stay in the game during the first two-quarters. The score was 58- 44 at half-time.

However, Tamaraws applied pressure defence in the third quarter forcing turnovers and producing high percentage shots to establish a sizeable lead of 84-64 going into the last frame.

Chariots coach Chris Worri tried hard in the last quarter using limited resources from his bench but to no avail.

Tamaraws registered its first win in three outings.

“We have 15 more games to go and still a long way before the playoffs,” head coach Boyet Daroya said.

“We will take small steps no matter how hard it is to ensure that we get there. We understand other teams have strengthened their rosters.”

Meanwhile, in other matches, Emperador shrugged off a strong challenge from Saints to claim the outright number one spot on the competition ladder winning by nine points 89-80.

The opening match saw defending premiers Southern Flames destroying the West Jokers 104-59.

Like this: Like Loading...