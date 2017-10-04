Tamaraws, Flames lock horns in final

THE Papua New Guinea Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) will start its best-of-three final series at the Taurama Aquatic Indoor Complex on Sunday.

PMBL president Lawrence Lahari said the two teams that qualified for the finals were the Tamaraws and defending champions Southern Flames.

The Tamaraws confirmed their finals berth after beating Emperador.

The best-of-three final series starts on Sunday, with the second game on Oct 10 and game three, if required, on Oct 12.

Lahari said the winner of PMBL/2K Challenge 2017 would then play a one-off match with a 2K representative side on Oct 22, with the PMBL presentation on Oct 28.

Lahari hailed the organisers, sponsors and national players who helped make the Fiba Melanesian Cup a success.

“We thank you for your support,” he said.

