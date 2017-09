POLICE say a senior public servant and his family were held up near their home in Port Moresby on Monday.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi, pictured, said Public Solicitor Jimmy Wala Tamate and his family were held at gun point and robbed at their home at 5-Mile.

Turi said police were investigating the matter and looking for leads.

He said cash, mobile phone, tablet, bank cards and keys were taken.

Like this: Like Loading...