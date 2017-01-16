Tambala first to get loan from MiBank

STEVEN Tambala, a unit holder and agent of Pacific Balanced Fund in West Sepik, is the first to secure a loan from Mibank’s new credit process.

According to PBF, the credit process will benefit unit holders in obtaining a loan using the investments they have in the fund as collateral. Shareholding in Mibank allows this arrangement to come about.

Unit holders can acquire loans for business and or agribusiness activities which supports micro finance banking in rural areas where the majority of unit holders are located.

Unit holders such as Tambala can use 50 per cent of their unit value as security collateral in obtaining a loan as well as providing a copy of their unit certificate and 20 per cent equity in cash.

