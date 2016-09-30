Taora 1 top regular season

TAORA 1 made a clean sweep, winning 25 games out of 25 to claim the 2016 Port Moresby Darts Association minor premiership title.

Association president Danny Raka said Taora 1 from Hanubada now qualifies to represent the association at the national club championships in Madang next year.

Toara is one of the top eight winners from Pool A and B and will be on bye, along with Mirikuro, Port Holes 1, SGTS Green, Toara Red, Toara Blue, Red Hills and Porolarch 1.

They will wait the winners of the elimination finals to be played at the South Pacific Motors Club tomorrow.

