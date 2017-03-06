Tarangau win 9s title

TARANGAU beat Royals 20-16 to claim the Port Moresby Rugby League Mineral Resources Development Company Nines yesterday at the National Football Stadium.

Hohola Flies won the women’s title.

In the men’s cup final, Tarangau dethroned Royals in golden point extra time to bag MRDC Cup and K5000 while in the women’s cup final the Flies earned K3000 in the pre-season challenge.

The player of the men’s final was Tarangau centre Jojo Forova, who was also part of the side that won the New Guinea Islands Agmark Nines last December.

Forova scored two tries and set up two tries, the second of which was the decisive one in extra time with a cut-out pass to winger Kileon Waisip who dove over for the match-winner.

Royals led 6-4 at halftime through converted try to Supa George which was converted by by Mathew Mawe while Tarangau’s four-pointer was scored by Forova.

In the second half Royals scored an unconverted try through Damien Herod stretch their lead out to 10-4.

Then Forova crossed the white chalk again off an attacking kick by Tarangau halfback Solomon Pokari which Waisip converted to level the scores 10-10.

Forova then set up centre Steven Ito wide out and Waisip raised the flags and Tarangau led for the first time 16-10.

Royals hit back through Mawe over the line with Elijah Ohue converting for a 16-16 score line.

In the plate final, West beat Dobo Warriors 16-4 and in the bowl final West beat Kone Storm 12- 8 in extra time. In the women’s plate final, Paga Panthers edged Butterflies 8-4 in extra time.

Sisters won via forfeit over Souths in the bowl final.

