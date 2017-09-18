Tari airport to be ungraded

By LUKE KAMA

TARI airport in Hela will be redeveloped and upgraded at a cost of K55 million.

An agreement for the project was signed between the National Airports Corporation and Hela provincial government in Port Moresby on Friday. NAC managing director Richard Yopo said the K55 million project was part of a K2.2 billion investment which the Asian Development Bank and the Government made under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Programme in 2010 to modernise airports around the country.

Yopo said other airports under the programme were Kagamuga in Mount Hagen, Goroka airport which is due to open in December, Girua Airport in Oro, Wewak airport and the Momote airport in Manus.

“Under this programme, NAC is upgrading the airports through funding from ADB and the Government.

“I would like to commend the Government for consistently making available the counter funding since 2012,” Yopo said.

He said the Tari airport upgrade would include the expanding and resealing of the airport runway, upgrading the terminal facility and airport fencing.

Hela provincial administrator William Bando said the Tari airport was important not only for Hela but also for the country because of the PNG LNG project.

“Most of the fly-in and fly-out to deliver PNG LNG project during its construction phase was done through Tari. Hela hosts almost 80 per cent of the PNG LNG project and we have been fighting for Tari Airport to be redeveloped over the last five years.”

Like this: Like Loading...