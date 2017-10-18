Tari league president praises Marape for successful competition

TARI Rugby League president Joseph Kaupa thanked Tari-Pori MP and Finance Minister James Marape for helping league officials and players to successfully run their 2017 season.

Kaupa said since his appointment in 2014 as the president, he had worked to develop the league with the help of people like Marape.

“Without Marape’s help we wouldn’t have come this far. We thank him for his input to ensure rugby league becomes a tool in changing the mindsets of our youth and bringing positive change to Tari and Hela,” Kaupa said. He said the Tari league had been poorly managed before 2014 and his executives had worked hard to get it back on its feet with the help of businesses and the local MP.

The weekend’s grand final was the league’s third under Kaupa.

“In terms of PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) standards, certain aspects of Tari league have to be improved to be on par with other major leagues in the country,” Kaupa said.

“Since 2015, we’ve affiliated to PNGRFL, we’ve never missed PNGRFL-sanctioned games like Highlands Zone tournaments and other games like Wigmen trials.

“Homa rugby league field has no proper fencing and no spectator seating and we are trying to start our junior development programme, these are the challenges we face and we would like some support from the provincial government.”

