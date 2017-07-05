Tari-Pori starts Hela counting as two electorates stall

By MALUM NALU

COUNTING in Hela is progressing well for the Tari-Pori electorate but not for Komo-Margarima and Koroba-Kopiago, provincial election manager John Tipa says.

He said counting for the other two electorates could not start yesterday because of “disgruntled candidates”.

He said counting for Tari-Pori would continue today and hopefully Komo-Magarima and Koroba-Kopiago would start too.

“We were supposed to have started today with all three electorates, and the regional seat. But this was not the case due to some hold-ups and candidates not being happy for various reasons,” Tipa said.

“We are hopeful that the other two electorates will get off the ground.”

Counting started in Tari yesterday after an incident on Monday in which armed men tried to destroy ballot boxes stored in containers at the Tari police station.

Security task force officers fired back at the gang, believed to be the supporters of some candidates.

Security was beefed up following the incident with reinforcement brought in from Mendi.

After Count 5 at 4pm yesterday, Marape was leading the other 17 candidates.

There are 74 more boxes to be counted.

Like this: Like Loading...