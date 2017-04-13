Taro trade thrives in Wewak, show to boost trade

A GROUP of women farmers on Kairiru Island in East Sepik sold 22 baskets of taro to customers in Wewak on Monday.

Their customers in town were public servants, church workers and others who had placed advanced orders for taro.

Each of the baskets sold contained native taro and Singapore taro along with vegetables such as aibika, onions and tulip.

One of the buyers, Wolfy Wamuk who bought K100 worth of taro and K20 worth of tulip resold the items at his mini market at Wirui and earned K40 from taro sales.

According to the coordinator of the Arai Women’s Association Br Herman Boyek, a total of K1,100 was raised from the sale .

Boyek said on May 5-7 a Taro festival would be staged at the St Martins Primary School on Kairuru Island.

He said other local produce would also be displayed.

