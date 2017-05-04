Tarutia explains NCSL’s credit rating

MEMBERS of the Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans Society Limited (NCSL) have been paid their 2016 year-end interest rate of 2.7 per cent.

These have been credited into their savings accounts. Board chairman Ian Tarutia said it was around K3 million in additional interest to NCSL members, “on the back of positive results” in the 2016 financial year.

Tarutia said in a statement that NCSL began paying monthly interests to members’ savings accounts at an initial interest rate of 1.2 per cent per annum.

It paid K1,411,497 in interim interest to its members in 2016.

This means that NCSL will pay 3.9 per cent in interest to its members – just over K4.5 million in total interest payments for the last financial year.

Tarutia said the result was lower than expected due to a requirement to increase NCSL’s loan provisions by K1.5 million to align current Bank of PNG-approved provision calculation methodology with international accounting standards.

As a result, the total interest crediting rate of 3.9 per cent for 2016 is below the 5.2 per cent declared for the 2015 financial year.

Other results from last year were:

Total assets increased by 11.9 per cent to K145.1 million;

processed a total of 30,721 loans totalling K56.8 million;

loan portfolio increased by 8.9 per cent to K50.1 million;

general reserves increased by 7.0 per cent to K12.1 million;

total membership increased by 9.6 per cent to 83,715 members;

members savings increased by 12.9 per cent to K127.1 million; and,

Payment of K 64.5 million in withdrawals from member savings accounts.

