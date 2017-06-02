Tarutia pleased with council

THE PNG Institute of Directors has commended the board of the PNG Science and Technology Council for ensuring good corporate governance practices are adhered to in their oversight of the organisation.

The council convened its inaugural board meeting yesterday after being endorsed by Cabinet in February.

Institute president Ian Tarutia reminded council members that many organisations had under-performed because individuals appointed on those entities did not exercise due care and diligence or misunderstood their fiduciary role as directors.

He said a feature of successful organisations today was having a good governance framework in place.

Tarutia said the institute was established as the peak body for directors in PNG. Its charter through training programmes was to promote good governance and ethical practices at top-level decision-making.

Tarutia congratulated chairman Professor Teatulohi Matainaho and the council members on their appointments.

Like this: Like Loading...