Tatana volleyball extends invite

By JACK AMI

THE eighth Nick and Bonnie Allen Tatana Araira Volleyball Tournament is set for Jan 23, with open invitations extended to all interested teams from National Capital District and Central.

This event is co-sponsored by Bena Construction Ltd owners Nick and Bonnie Allen and Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag.

Association president George Daera said they are fortunate that sponsors have assisted to make the event successful.

Daera said the affiliation fees were K250 for Under-21 teams and K350 for open division teams for both men and women.

Only registered teams would be eligible to participate.

He said the tournament has attracted a good number of elite men’s and women’s PNG players from Tatana village and also from elsewhere in NCD and Central.

“Over the years this event has grown from strength-to-strength and has produced some of the best rising stars.

“This is because of the involvement of PNG elites which has provided quality competition and competitiveness to the potential talents.

He said further information can be obtained Dabu Anton on 71544146 or Ronald Omoa on 72090049.

