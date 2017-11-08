Taurama resident raises concern

I WRITE to raise concern on behalf of Taurama residents regarding the incomplete road resealing to the ‘End of the World’.

Currently the road sealing to Taurama stopped at the first mangrove roundabout.

Can the NCD Governor Powes Parkop or Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko advise when road resealing will be completed?

In addition, can the Road Transport Authority and minister advise why the PMV buses are still charging K2 one-way fare to Taurama?

Apart from that, can Eda Ranu and PNG Power advise when their services will be made available to Taurama residents.

KP Eddy

Taurama

