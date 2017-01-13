Taurama road to be completed in May: Firm

THE K119 million four-lane road via Taurama in Port Moresby to Dogura is expected to be completed in May, according to the contractor Global Construction.

The seven-kilometre road is the link to the Magi Highway, which leads to Rigo, in Central.

The company says people living in the area will have access to a road, water and power supplies.

A spokesman said there were two stages in the original contract with the National Capital District Commission but a third stage was being considered.

It will cover the extension from the Taurama Tuna Bay roundabout to Taurama beach linking to the Taurama Barracks road.

Global Construction has assured residents that the road would be completed on time and its quality was guaranteed.

