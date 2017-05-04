Taureka to succeed Sir Rabbie as chairman

SIR Rabbie Namaliu will retire as chairman of the board and non-executive director of Kina Securities following completion of the annual general meeting this month.

He will be replaced by Isikeli Taureka who joined the Kina board as a non-executive director last year.

Sir Rabbie had served on the Kina board for almost nine years including the past seven as chairman.

He said it had been a privilege to be part of Kina’s ongoing success and development.

“It has been rewarding to be part of company which is a home-grown PNG success story, including the successful capital raising and listing on the ASX and POMSoX following the Maybank PNG acquisition,” Sir Rabbie said.

“Our latest results demonstrate the strong position I am leaving the company in, with strong cash flows and excellent growth prospects.”

Sir Rabbie said through the board renewal over the past 12 months, Kina had achieved an excellent balance of directors, some with a longer tenure and a deep understanding of Kina and its business and others who had a shorter tenure to assist in bringing fresh ideas and perspective to the company.

Taureka was an executive director at InterOil Corporation and previously held a number of roles with Chevron Corporation.

His experience includes managing the PNG-owned Post and Telecommunication Corporation, senior management roles at Bank of South Pacific Limited, and deputy managing director at Resources Investment Finance Limited.

Taureka said he looked forward to the opportunity to be the chairman of such a dynamic company.

“We have an exciting future ahead and I look forward to working together with the board and management team to execute our strategy and deliver excellent results for our shareholders,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...