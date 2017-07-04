Tawai is first female to be an operator at Lihir oxygen plant

MONICA Tawai, 31, from Lihir, New Ireland is the first female to work as an operator at the Lihir oxygen plant’s Air Separation Unit.

She joined Newcrest-Lihir as a trainee at the unit, and made her way up to assistant operator and now operator.

She now works in the control room full time controlling and monitoring the production of oxygen.

Tawai is thankful for the support of her male colleagues who have assisted her greatly and challenged her positively.

She is part of the team in the Lihir operation which works in the largest oxygen plant production facility in the southern hemisphere.

The process plant requires large quantities of oxygen every day to burn sulphur in the four autoclaves.

The facility has four plants that use cryogenic principle for making oxygen.

This involves cooling air to liquid and then separating the gases based on their boiling points.

Lihir operation’s four plants produce 98 per cent oxygen for use in gold production.

She is determined to improve in her work as an operator.

“I urge more young women to pursue careers in this field. Do not look down on yourself only because you are a woman,” she said.

“You are able to do anything. You have to believe in yourself.”

Oxygen Plant supervisor Steven Tom says Tawai is an outstanding team player in the operation.

Tawai is part of an increasing number of women in the Lihir operation who are taking up challenging roles in male-dominated fields.

Her achievement is a reflection of the company’s vision in encouraging diversity in the workforce.

