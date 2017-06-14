Tax cut, job creation top on party list

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

LOWERING personal taxes and job creation are two key platforms the Social Democratic Party is fighting on as it sets its focus strongly on the economy two weeks away from the elections.

The other issues it is looking at are to accelerate economic growth, analyse foreign exchange, promote agriculture and tourism industries, foreign aid, build quality infrastructure and transport, get oil and LNG firms to pay GST and get the country’s fiscal, monetary and development policy right.

“We strongly believe that bringing the economy back on track will solve the country’s problem by itself, be it unemployment, debt level, money among people and foreign exchange crisis,” SDP party leader and National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said.

“Our priorities are to get the economy on track, feed our people, educate our children, attend to their health and raise our people’s standards and giving them a better quality of life.

“We are not going to blindly go into alliance with another political party to form the next government. If some political parties have better plans than ours on how to solve the economic crisis than we are willing to work with them.

“These economic policies and plans for our party are the terms in which we are going to use to go into partnership with our coalition to form the next government.”

Parkop said the party’s economic plan has two parts and they are to grow the economy of the nation and resuscitate the economy.

“We can’t just wait for the economy to pick up nor for the commodity prices to pick up on their own. We can’t leave things to naturally happen,” he said.

“All governments in the world come up with a plan on how to resuscitate the economy and this are SDP’s policies on how to address the economic crisis that we are going through.

“Our plan is very comprehensive and we try to address all the sectors but the key is the economy.”

Parkop said the party has endorsed 45 candidates. Yesterday he was accompanied by Terence Moka (Wewak Open), Gima Kepi (Rigo Open), Matilda Tagu Koma (Goilala Open) and Lucas Neah (Kompiam-Ambum Open) during the presentation of the economic policies and plans.

Like this: Like Loading...