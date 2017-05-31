Tax proposal defended

By MALUM NALU

SIR Nagora Bogan has defended the work of the State-sponsored Tax Review Committee he led, saying its members were local and overseas professions who had extensively consulted stakeholders.

He was responding to a front-page report in The National on Friday in which Prime Minister Peter O’Neill accused Sir Nagora and the committee of trying to increase the goods and services tax from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

O’Neill also said he was disappointed with the report.

Sir Nagora said the committee comprised an international and local team of professionals “with invaluable contribution from the National Research Institute”.

“Collectively, our role is to provide, to the best of our professional capability, advice and range of options to the Government,” he said.

“Ultimately, it is up to the prime minister and the ruling Government, through the National Executive Council and the Parliament, to enact the laws on the range of tax measures and other policy considerations.”

Sir Nagora said the Government had commissioned and sponsored the tax review.

“The report was hand delivered to the prime minister in 2015, and it has taken him over 22 months to respond. And now he is saying that the report did not meet his Government’s expectation,” he said.

“The work (of the committee) was in-depth, rigorous and robust and bench-marked against international best practices of tax reform.”

Sir Nagora said it involved extensive consultation, canvassing a wide cross-section of stakeholder “eliciting views of businesses, government, churches, unions, and civil society”.

“It also elicited views of industries such as Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Chamber of Manufacturers, small-to-medium enterprises, trade unions. All their views were incorporated in the final reform proposal,” Sir Nagora said.

He said the International Monetary Fund, in a recent review and report, had recommended the Government to implement the recommendations as part of an integrated fiscal reform measures to address the current, medium and long-term economic malaise.

