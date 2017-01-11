Tax reduction will win votes

I WOULD like to express my gratitude to the Registrar of Political Parties, Dr Alphonse Gelu, for identifying the “bread-and-butter” issues that political parties have ignored in past elections.

These include reducing the high income taxes in our country.

This issue is very relevant since the standard of living is increasing and this comes at a cost.

However, the people cannot seem to meet the high cost of living due to high taxes, preventing people from affording a decent home, paying for school fees and other costs of living.

Will a political party in this year’s election be brave enough to include combating high taxes as part of policies, offering an innovative taxation regime that relieves wage earners of the burden without reducing tax revenue and compromising the quality of public service delivery?

Jake Rapana, Via email

