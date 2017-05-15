Taxi firm puts customer safety first

THREE men from Western Highlands who have set up a taxi company are hoping to encourage others to get into the business and help improve services to customers.

“We are aiming to provide a safe, convenient and flexible service to our customers on a daily basis within the city limits with their safety guaranteed,” said the chairman of Airport Transport Services Limited, Wingti Mara

“The many incidents reported concerning taxi drivers and customers are putting customers at fear.”

Mara said his company has a positive approach to customer service and wants to instill customer confidence.

He, secretary Yaka Yalia and treasurer Peter Ong run the business while the ownership remains with the individual drivers.

“The company was established in Feb and within three months 50 taxis have been registered to the company to provide service to our customers citywide.” Mara said.

He said the taxis are mostly based at Jackson International and domestic airports for customer pick-ups and drop-offs.

“We are aiming to have 100-150 taxis at the end of the year and cover all the centres and make sure that one of their company taxis is seen in every location of the city.”

Yalia said customers’ security is one of their main concerns and that is why the drivers wear uniforms with their names – so the customers can identify the drivers by name.

“If anything goes wrong, they can easily report by calling us through the phone numbers provided on the company’s sticker logo either side of the front doors.

“If we find that the taxi driver goes wrong then we will de-register his taxi and he will barred to work with us.”

