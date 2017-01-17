More TB cases at clinic

By SHARLYNE ERI

NEW tuberculosis (TB) cases are being reported at Tokarara clinic in National Capital District every day, according to the clinic’s TB/HIV officer Ray Ralueme.

Ralueme told The National that the clinic’s out-patient recorded about 20 TB cases to date and two patients were tested for TB every day.

“We have been seeing a number of new TB cases coming daily,” he said.

Ralueme said a number of multi drug-resistant (MDR) TB cases were also being received and cases of extreme drug-registrant (EDR) TB were slowly emerging.

“We are also having an increase in multi drug-resistant TB. TB is a challenge with extreme drug-registrant TB coming on board.”

He said TB was a challenge for the clinic with a high number of patients turning up for TB tests.

“But the Clinic staff were handling cases well.

Ralueme said the clinic hoped to have a separate unit for TB in the future to cater for the increasing number of new cases.

He said at the moment, TB patients were being treated in the same building with other patients.

Meanwhile, Ralueme said the clinic had not received any new cases of other illnesses since the festive season.

“We have not seen any new cases since the festive season.

“We did not encounter any new cases or outbreak but we only have minor and regular cases like cough and fever as well as skin diseases.”

