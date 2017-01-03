‘TB cases on the rise’

DARU Hospital chief executive officer Orpah Tugo says the tuberculosis situation on Daru island is getting out of hand because of the lack of leadership on the ground.

Tugo told The National that there were funding and expertise support from development partners but there was no proper coordination on the ground to reduce the TB burden.

“There are about 3000 being infected with multi-drug resistant tuberculos (MDRTB) but there is total confusion because there are no strategies in place and no one knows what to do,” she said.

“The previous team leader could not provide the leadership that they want. They have those (professionals) coming in with a wealth of experience from TB zones around world such as Africa.

“The Bennet Institute is a prestigious university on research in Australia. They were already there to provide guidance and leadership.

But they need a team leader.” Tugo said the hospital had been operating using the same strategy and plan for decades without changing to meet needs and demands.

Like this: Like Loading...