TB a concern in Daru

DARU Town mayor Samuel Wingu is recovering from tuberculosis after contracting it while spearheading awareness in the TB affected town in the Western.

Wingu said that he had contracted TB when putting his life on the line to carry out awareness with non-government organisations like World Vision to the people.

“The whole Daru town is a TB disaster-prone area. Almost a third of the population is affected. The provincial leaders and senior administration officials need to address this epidemic before it contaminates the whole Daru town’s population, even to the extreme of advising airlines not to enter Daru as it is totally affected by TB.”

Wingu said he was diagnosed with pulmonary TB two months ago and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Daru General Hospital.

“I was further referred to the Port Moresby General Hospital for monitoring. After being stabilised I was sent back to Daru and I’m now in my second phase of receiving TB treatment.”

Wingu said since he was elected in 2013, he had been taking the lead in carrying out awareness on TB in the communities.

“I have attended workshops and educated people from getting infected with TB.

“I have also called on the other provincial political leaders to help out in providing funds to carry out awareness.”

