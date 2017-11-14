What a circus.

Have we just woken up and found out that we are being attacked by the tuberculosis germ?

Where have all these business houses been when the TB germ has been airborne and flying around the country all these years?

Does this mean that these establishments have not been affected by the TB germ?

People are dying from TB everyday while we are still talking about fighting.

Look around: TB germ is everywhere, even in those business houses.

There are people living with the TB germ.

The main concern here is how to tap into the money that is being dished out and not so much as fighting the TB threat.

A Moi

Port Moresby

