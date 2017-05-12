TB patient aims to recover

SUSANA Kilawe is determined to one day walk out of the hospital without the assistance of a walking aid.

Sue, as she is commonly referred to, is a patient at the Modilon Hospital where she was admitted on January 5 last year.

She was paralysed with Tuberculosis of the spine.

Acting Officer in Charge of the hospital’s Physiotherapy Unit Judy Aupae’e said when Sue was admitted, she had lost control of most of her bodily functions. Her limbs were completely powerless.

After six weeks of bed rest, she began her bed mobility exercises.

“As her treatment continued, she slowly regained mobility using a walking frame. However, during the course of her treatment, she developed muscle spasm which set back her recovery progress,” Aupae’e said.

Sue said when she was admitted, she was paralysed and could only lie down flat.

She lost all hope to ever live a normal life. She never thought she would ever get up and walk.

Last October, she was put on a special exercise programme to relieve the muscle spasms. In December, she started using the walking frame to move about, shuffling her feet.

Finally in January this year, she was able to lift her feet.

With Aupae’e and the team’s persistence and the assistance of an elbow crutch, Sue is walking independently today.

She said she was glad to walk about again – after losing hope that she would be able to stand again.

She thanked Aupae’e, who with her team of physiotherapists assisted her in her journey to recovery.

Like this: Like Loading...