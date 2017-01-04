TB patients must be well fed

By OGIA MIAMEL

TUBERCULOSIS patients who are not fed properly run away and fail to complete their treatment because they are hungry, an official says.

Daru General Hospital chief executive officer Orpah Tugo said: “They were eating very poorly – rice with noodles, a bit of sausage for lunch and dinner.”

“And you know the drugs are taken daily by TB patients.

“It is about 15 drugs a day.

“That is excluding the other support drugs to counteract the side effects of TB.”

She said her new administration had restructured the organisation to meet the changes and needs of the hospital which had been neglected for almost three decades.

“We provide five meals a day – including two supplementary meals high protein with scone and that supplementary is also giving them energy so there is something in the stomach when the medicine is taken.”

Tugo said no one ran away and all stayed to complete their treatment they are well fed..

“World Vision has five treatment zones on the island.

“They are giving them meals as well,” she said.

“They also give them K200 vouchers at the end of each month and this has encouraged the TB patients to comply with their treatment.”

