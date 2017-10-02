Teach agro-business in class, says official

AGRO-BUSINESS, marketing and business planning should be taught with agriculture at universities and not as separate subjects, an official says.

The manager of Coffee Industry Corporations’ productive partnerships in agriculture project, Potaisa Hombunaka, said that while the government focused on developing the agriculture sector, universities and colleges offering agriculture training should play their part to support the government policy.

Hombunaka had more than 30 years’ of experience in agriculture, mostly in the coffee industry. And also involved in rubber, cocoa, horticulture and livestock.

“The landscape for agriculture practice is no longer the same, hence training institutions must restructure course offerings,” Hombunaka said.

