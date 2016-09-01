Teacher arrested for assault

A TEACHER at a school in Morobe was arrested and charged by police last Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted two brothers.

The accused, identified as Watae Joe, a teacher from Dregher Technical Secondary School in Finschhafen, was picked up by police in Gagidu after he had used a stick to struck brothers Las and Puka Ila.

Police alleged that Joe used a big stick to hit the pair on their head and chins between 9-10am on Aug, 23, following an argument.

“The teacher was intoxicated with alcohol when he hit the brothers,” said Morobe provincial police commander Supt Augustine Wampe.

“As a result, one of the brothers lost several teeth,” Wampe said.

Wampe said the teacher, was later apprehended by police and charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

