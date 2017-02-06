Teacher calls for additional assistance

AN elementary school teacher in Northern needs additional teachers and resources to help boost the morale of students and parents to take education seriously.

Manau Elementary School teacher Erick Kindou told The National last week that the school had three classes and only two teachers to look after grades prep to two.

“We have two teachers, the teacher in charge (TIC) and myself,” Kindou said.

“We have three classes. We have elementary prep, elementary one and elementary two.

“We also have two classrooms so the other two classes we have multi-grades.

“I teach elementary two and the TIC takes prep and elementary one. The community is not cooperating and showing interest in sending their children to school.”

Kindou said they were supposed to begin classes last week but postponed that to this week because of the YWAM Medical Ships visit to their area.

