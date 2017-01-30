Teacher calls for logistical support

By PISAI GUMAR

A PRIMARY school head teacher has urged education authorities to assist teachers in moving to their new posts at the start of the school year.

Eu Primary School head teacher Peter Zamunu in Morobe said provincial education boards should be responsible for providing logistics for the teachers.

Huon Gulf district education manager Moses Wanga and MP Ross Seymour came to the assistance of more than 300 teachers wanting to travel to their schools in the district.

Zamunu said some teachers who received late postings were burdened with the cost of travelling to their new schools before the start of classes.

Wanga and Seymour arranged for mv Rain Forest to transport 90 teachers and their families to the Morobe LLG on Friday.

Teachers in Lower Watut (Wampar) and Salamaua travelled on Saturday.

Wanga said the K10,000 budgeted annually for teachers’ travel costs was inadequate.

