Teacher raped by father of four

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A FEMALE teacher was allegedly raped by a village leader at the Karama Primary school in Gulf last Wednesday, acting provincial police commander Inspector Michael Pakyei said yesterday.

“The father of four, charged with one count of sexual penetration, is now being detained at the Kerema police station.”

Pakyei said that the victim was a first year teacher who graduated from a teachers college last year.

“The suspect’s second wife is related to the teacher so his children are staying with the teacher to attend school. “However, that night a villager went to the house and disturbed the area so the children called their father on the mobile phone to go and check them.

“The father then went to the house to check for the intruder and stayed in the kitchen shed outside.”

Pakyei said that the father then told his daughter to tell the teacher to go out and see him.

“When the teacher went out, he grabbed and raped her at around 10pm.”

Pakyei said that the victim reported the matter to the police and the suspect was arrested.

Like this: Like Loading...